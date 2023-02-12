Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 51 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre Profile

MELI opened at $1,104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $987.09 and its 200-day moving average is $934.96.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.