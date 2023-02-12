Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 195 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,045.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,094 shares of company stock worth $2,056,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

