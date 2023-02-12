Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 11,682 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Creative Planning increased its position in ITT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ITT by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ITT by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ITT by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ITT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

ITT Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $94.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.