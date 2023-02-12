Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

