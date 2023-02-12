Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.