Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Playtika were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 150.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 728,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.