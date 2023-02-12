PGGM Investments Takes $4.12 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

