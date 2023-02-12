PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 70,077 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

