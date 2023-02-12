Patrice Perche Sells 575,494 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
