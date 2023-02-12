Patrice Perche Sells 575,494 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.