NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of NOW worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,416,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 206,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

