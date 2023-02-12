Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

