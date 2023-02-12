Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lane Generational LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lane Generational LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 759,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 199,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,763 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

