Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.