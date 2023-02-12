Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

