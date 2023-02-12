Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.