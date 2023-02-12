Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IDT opened at $31.33 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

