Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

