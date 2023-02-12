Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

