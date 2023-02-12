Jump Financial LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

