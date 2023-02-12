Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.