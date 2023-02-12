Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

