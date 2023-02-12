HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 107.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 6.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of HCM stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

