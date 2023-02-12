GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

