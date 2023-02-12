Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

GLDD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.95. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

