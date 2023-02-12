Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.