F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,977.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.1% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $179,102,000 after buying an additional 680,225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 381,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -361.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.