Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
