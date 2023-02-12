EULAV Asset Management Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,088.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,316 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,068.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,926.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

