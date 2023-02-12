Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $41.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

DOCS stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $6,712,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 697,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 349,244 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

