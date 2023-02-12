DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 216,616 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 216,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,587,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

