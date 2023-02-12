DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.59 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,616 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,587,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 759,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 199,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,557,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.