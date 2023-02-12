Craig Hallum Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $34.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.