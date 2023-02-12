Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,551.30.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

