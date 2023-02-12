Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

