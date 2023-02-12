Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $64.63 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

