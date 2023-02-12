Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $3.00 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

