Barclays PLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Calavo Growers worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

