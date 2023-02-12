Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.