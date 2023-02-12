Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784,548 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 186,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,088.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,316 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,068.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

