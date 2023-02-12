Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

