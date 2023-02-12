60,000 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of VKTX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

