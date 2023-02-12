2,876 Shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.93 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

