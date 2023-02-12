24,740 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

