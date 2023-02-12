24,740 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,321,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

