18,052 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $313.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $467.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

