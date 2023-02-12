14,467 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,478 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

