Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $237.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.