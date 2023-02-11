Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $58,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSH opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

