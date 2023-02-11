Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

