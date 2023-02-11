Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
