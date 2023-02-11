The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $256,000 Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $53.53 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.